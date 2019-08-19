Lana Del Rey originally wanted to be in a band.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter confessed that before she was launched into the spotlight, she wanted to be the lead singer of a group but was discouraged by her label and management who ''absolutely'' wanted her to be a solo artist.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Culture magazine, she said: ''I wanted to be a band, but the label I was with and the team I had around me absolutely wanted me to be a solo artist.''

The 'Lust For Life' hitmaker went on to speak about her forthcoming sixth studio album which is titled 'Norman F****** Rockwell' after the renowned painter and illustrator whose works were known for their reflection of American culture.

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer went on to explain that the album and its name were influenced by the ''creative types'' in her own life.

She said: ''[The album] is about this guy who is a genius artist, but he knows it and won't shut up about it.

''So often I have ended up with these creative types, and they just go on. And I'm, like, 'Yeah, yeah', but there's merit to that, also.

''They are so good. And I just like the track so much, I went, 'OK, I want the record to be called that too.'''

Lana, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, also revealed the inspiration behind her pseudonym, explaining that she wanted a glamorous name to reflect the slow and sultry style of her music.

She said: ''My music is cinematic, so we wanted a name that reflected the glamour of the sound.''