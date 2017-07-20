Lana Del Rey struggled to sleep after intruders broke into her house.

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer has admitted her fans have gone too far on occasions when two of her cars were stolen, and another time when people were in her home at the same time as her and she didn't know.

When asked if her fans have ever crossed the line, she replied: ''They f***ing have. Someone stole both my cars. All the scary s**t. I've had people in my house for sure, and I didn't know they were there while I was there. I f***ing called the police. I locked the door.

''Obviously, that's the one in 100,000 people who's crazy. But I [had a hard time sleeping] for a minute.''

The 32-year-old star also gets attention from fellow stars and was invited to perform at Kim Kardashain and Kanye West's pre-wedding party at the Palace of Versailles in France in May 2014.

Lana played three songs and departed the venue after 40 minutes, but loved meeting Kim's sisters.

She added to Pitchfork: ''It was a surprise for Kim. I hadn't met her. I sang 'Young and Beautiful', 'Summertime Sadness', 'Blue Jeans'. Kanye requested 'Young and Beautiful'. The girls - the Kardashians - were so nice. There was only one front row, just them, right there.

''They were living for it. They started playing Kanye and Jay-Z records for the rest of the thing and it rained and everyone was just up dancing in the rain. I stayed for like 40 minutes and then I left.''

Kanye and Jay-Z released collaborative album 'Watch the Throne' in 2011 but the pair have been embroiled in a public feud in recent months and Kim is thought to be the reason for it.

During a concert in Inglewood, California, in 2016, Kanye ranted: ''Beyonce, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake s**t.''

He later added: ''Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain't call me ... I know you got killers, please don't send them at my head.''

It has been claimed Kanye was left frustrated because Kim and the Carters didn't get on.

A source said earlier this month: ''[Kanye's] rant was really about Kim and Beyonce not being BFFs. Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyonce.

''He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It's like, 'We're cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?' ''