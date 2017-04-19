Lana Del Rey has confirmed The Weeknd is featured on the title track of her new album 'Lust for Life'.

The 31-year-old pop star has unveiled the collaborations on her hotly-anticipated fifth studio LP, which also features Sean Lennon on the track 'Tomorrow Never Came', and revealed how legendary producer Max Martin helped the song come together with the 'Starboy' rapper.

Speaking to Hole singer Courtney Love for the latest issue of DAZED magazine, about her collaboration with John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, she revealed: ''It's called 'Tomorrow Never Came'.

''I kept on thinking about who this song was for or who could do it with me, and then I realized that he would be a good person ... because that whole concept of peace and love really is in his veins and in his family.''

Confirming The Weeknd's appearance, she said: ''He is actually on the title track of the record, 'Lust for Life'. Maybe that's kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.''

Max - who has worked with Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Maroon 5 - advised Lana to turn the verse into the chorus of the track.

On how it all came together, she explained: ''I felt like it was a big song but ... it wasn't right.

''He said that he felt really strongly that the best part was the verse and that he wanted to hear it more than once, so I should think about making it the chorus. So I went back to [producer] Rick Nowels' place the next day and I was like, 'Let's try and make the verse the chorus,' and we did, and it sounded perfect. ''That's when I felt like I really wanted to hear [The Weeknd] sing the chorus, so he came down and rewrote a little bit of it. But then I was feeling like it was missing a little bit of the Shangri-Las element, so I went back for a fourth time and layered it up with harmonies.''

Lana previously teamed up on the 'Cant Feel My Face' star's 2015 song 'Prisoner' from 'Beauty Behind The Madness' and 'Stargirl Interlude' from his latest outing 'Starboy'.

'Lust for Life' is expected to drop later this year.