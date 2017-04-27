Lana Del Rey has reportedly recruited Stevie Nicks for her upcoming album.

The 31-year-old musician is currently working on her fourth studio record 'Lust For Life', and according to Pitchfork.com the Fleetwood Mac legend will be on hand to lend her vocals to one of the LP's tracks.

As of the time of writing, no other details are known about the supposed collaboration.

If the 68-year-old 'Landslide' hitmaker does appear on Lana's album, it will be the third confirmed collaboration for the record, as it was previously revealed that Sean ono Lennon - the son of Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono - will perform on the song 'Tomorrow Never Came', whilst rapper The Weeknd will lend his vocals to the album's title track.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker unveiled plans for her latest studio venture last month when she took to Twitter to share a two-minute video in which she spoke about needing ''space'' to create her record and needed to be as ''far away'' from ''real life'' as possible.

She said: ''You know in this time an artist really needs a lot of space when they are trying to create something special.

''A place to cultivate a world of their own away from the real world that is around them.

''Luckily for me, I live right inside the middle of the edge of the Hollywood sign.

''And this is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the city of angels below.''

And Lana has already released one single, entitled 'LOVE', which is expected to appear on the album.

The record is a body of work created by Lana and her long-time producer and collaborator Rick Nowels. Producers Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie also participated on 'LOVE'.

'Lust for Life' has no confirmed release date as of yet, but is expected to drop later this year.