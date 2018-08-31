Lana Del Rey has cancelled her performance in Israel.

The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker was due to perform at Israel's Meteor Festival on September 7, her first performance in the country, but she is ''postponing'' her appearance.

She wrote on social media: ''It's important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally ... therefore, I'm postponing my appearance at the Meteor Festival.''

A statement, originally in Hebrew, posted on the show's website reads: ''Just got the word that Lana will be a no-show at Meteor. We do appreciate her for choosing meteor to help her score some press attention. With that, Meteor will take place with the same badass mix of local and international talent that we've been working with this past year.

''The mission that we've all been on together is reaching the finish line in just a matter of days as planned: A pioneering, independent festival in the Upper Galilee of a magnitude and quality that has yet to be seen in the Middle East.''

Lana previously defended her decision to perform in Israel.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Lana wrote: ''I understand many of u are upset that we're going to Tel Aviv for the Meteor festival...what I can tell you is I believe music is universal and should be used to bring us together. I would like to remind you that performing in Tel Aviv is not a political statement or a commitment to the politics there just as singing here in California doesn't mean my views are in alignment w my current governments opinions or sometimes inhuman actions.

''If you don't agree with it I get it. I see both sides. But me and my band have been performing all over the world for months out of the years for close to 10 years now together. And we're about to travel to a place that many big bands are playing this year and at this festival. We don't always agree with the politics of the places we play within or even in our own country- sometimes we don't even feel safe, depending on how far abroad we travel- but we are musicians and we've dedicated our lives to being on the road.(sic)''