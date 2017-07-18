Lana Del Rey has announced a surprise London show to celebrate the release of her new record 'Lust for Life'.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker will return to UK for an intimate performance at O2 Academy Brixton on Monday (24.07.17) in support of the album which drops on July 21.

Tweeting the exciting news, Lana wrote: ''What's up London I'm going to play a show July 24th at Brixton Academy, pre-sale registration starts now here https://store.universalmusic.com/lanadelrey (sic)''

The 32-year-old pop beauty recently unveiled two tracks with A$AP Rocky from the LP called 'Summer Bummer' and 'Groupie Love'.

The record includes collaborations with rapper The Weeknd on the album-titled track, Stevie Nicks, who recorded vocals on 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems' and 'Tomorrow Never Came' featuring Sean Lennon.

Speaking about teaming up with the Fleetwood Mac legend, she previously said: ''She was amazing. She's just everything you hope she's gonna be. She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.''

The 'Born To Die' singer previously said she needed ''space'' to create the forthcoming record and needed to be as ''far away'' from ''real life'' as possible.

She said: ''You know in this time an artist really needs a lot of space when they are trying to create something special.

''A place to cultivate a world of their own away from the real world that is around them.

''Luckily for me, I live right inside the middle of the edge of the Hollywood sign.

''And this is how I spend most of my nights, perched high above the chaos that swirls within the city of angels below.''

'Lust for Life' is the follow-up to 2015's 'Honeymoon'.

Tickets for the Brixton show will go on sale on Wednesday (19.07.17) from 12pm.