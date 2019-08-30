Lana Del Rey always checks where the exits are at cinemas and big events since the mass shootings in the US.

The 34-year-old singer penned the track 'Look for America' on her album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' after being deeply affected by the El Paso and Dayton shootings this year, and she has admitted that the rise of gun violence in her country has made herself and the majority of American citizens extra cautious when they are in large numbers.

In an interview with Britain's The Times newspaper, she admitted: ''When I go to the movie theatre I always make sure I know where the exits are.

''We all do. The same with any big parade or Fourth of July event.

''I'm not the only one who thinks about it. It's everybody.''

Lana also accused President Donald Trump of having a ''personality problem'', which is dividing the country and inciting violent behaviour, adding that ''it's hurting people and encouraging violence in the culture.

''If people think that's not a coincidence, my opinion is that they're wrong.''

The 'Doin' Time' singer believes anyone that is ''more emotionally stable'' than Trump would be better in charge at The White House.

On who she would like to see in power, Lana replied: ''I think things will be better with someone more emotionally stable at the helm.

''So to answer your question: anyone.''

Meanwhile, the 'Born to Die' hitmaker appears to hit out at Kanye West for supporting Trump on 'The Greatest' on her new album.

However, she insisted she doesn't want the 'Famous' rapper to respond to her mention of him on the track.

Lana - who performed at the rapper's wedding to Kim Kardashian West in 2014 - said about the lyric, ''Kanye West is blond and gone'': ''Here's the thing: I don't want to elicit a response. You never feel better for having written something like that. But Kanye just means so much to us. And by the way, I'm grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views. I'm really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican--I'm in the middle. But it was more like the mood and the vibe around, Yo, this man is the greatest! Really? The greatest? It hurt me. Did I have to say anything? No. But it's more just a line that represents a lot of things.''