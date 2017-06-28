Lamar Odom wouldn't take Khloe Kardashian back even if he was given the chance.

The 37-year-old retired sportsman was married to the reality TV star from 2009 until 2016 - and Lamar has insisted he is not interested in rekindling his romance with Khloe, saying it's important they keep their distance from each other.

Asked if he'd like to be reunited with Khloe, Lamar explained: ''No. I say that with no offence to her - that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.''

Lamar and Khloe's marriage fell apart over the sports star's cheating and his drug relapse, which prompted Khloe to file for divorce in 2013.

And in a previous interview, Lamar admitted that the stress caused by the failure of his marriage contributed to him suffering several strokes and kidney failure after collapsing in a brothel in Nevada in October 2015.

He confessed: ''I wasn't in a good place mentally before the incident happened.

''My wife at the time, we were going through some things. And I was in a dark place.''

Lamar has also revealed his failed marriage cost him his friendship with Rob Kardashian, his former brother-in-law.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', he said: ''We were close. He has a child. I haven't met his child yet or anything.''

Meanwhile, Khloe - who is currently dating NBA player Tristan Thompson - said in January that despite Lamar's problems, he remains a ''great person'' at heart.

During a conversation about her ex-husband, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''His demons are overshadowing what a great heart he has, and I know his soul is still great and he's a beautiful person.''