Lamar Odom is working on a tell-all book.

The former basketball star has revealed he is writing an autobiography about his life that will cover ''everything''.

He said: ''I have a book coming out, an autobiography about my life. [The book will cover] everything. Everything. It's a free-for-all. [It'll be] open about everything that's been going on in my life, about the past.''

And it is thought the book will document his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his return to health after a drink and drug binge in a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

A source added to InTouch Weekly magazine: ''Lamar is going to include never-before-told secrets about cheating, sex, and drugs, the booze, the pills, the cocaine, all of it ... [He] has nothing left to lose.''

Meanwhile, Lamar's eldest child, daughter Destiny, previously branded his relationship with the reality star as ''toxic''.

She said: ''Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public. When your dad's an NBA player that's already enough, but when he's marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don't have a private life anymore.

''It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously. It was such a whirlwind, really ... [When Khloe helped Lamar after his overdose] a lot of people in our circle were confused. Their relationship is very toxic.''

And Lamar has no plans to rekindle his romance with Khloe.

Asked if he'd like to be reunited with Khloe, Lamar explained: ''No. I say that with no offence to her - that would be the best for both of us. We have to keep our distance.''