Lamar Odom wants twin sons.

The 39-year-old former basketball star already has Destiny, 21, and Lamar Jr., 17, with his ex-wife Liza Morales, but has said he's keen to have two more children with his girlfriend Sabrina Parr, and would ideally like them to be twin boys.

He said: ''I think I want more babies. Twin boys, then I'm out of the game.''

And when asked if Sabrina was on board with his parenting plan, Lamar added: ''I think so.''

The sportsman - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' on Monday (07.10.19), and said that also happened to be the week in which his family had come to support him in the audience of the ABC show.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''It just so happened that the first time they see me dance, I get eliminated, but it's all good. It was a humbling experience for me and my family members, I would say. But being humbled is important in life. It keeps you grounded.''

Lamar made his romance with Sabrina, 32, official on Instagram in August, when he named her his ''new leading lady''.

He wrote: '''It's just like when you've got some coffee that's too black, which means it's too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream... But if you pour too much cream in it, you won't even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.' - MALCOLM X @getuptoparr #blackroyalty.

''My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I'm gonna tell every day how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self-value means. It changed my entire mindset.''