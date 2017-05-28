Lamar Odom was refused entry to a Los Angeles strip club on Sunday (28.05.17).

The 37-year-old former basketball star and his two female friends reportedly tried to skip the queue at the Red Tie Gentleman's Club in Van Nuys when they arrived at 3.30am but security were not impressed and kicked them out, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Lamar recently revealed he regrets having ''multiple affairs with different women'' while married to Khloé Kardashian.

Lamar believes his high-profile relationship with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who he split from in 2013 after four years of marriage - made him attractive to women who wouldn't otherwise have been interested in him, and he wishes he'd never given in to their advances.

He said of the fame he found on Khloe's family's reality shows: ''It opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn't have been interested in me. When I became Khloé Kardashian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.

''People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.

''Bitches came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants.''

Lamar is also open about his past drug use and admits Khloe ''tolerated'' his use of cocaine throughout the final two years of their marriage.

He said: ''I was hiding [using drugs] for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f**k it.

''Around two years before we split up, I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I.

''The sad thing about it is, I don't know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me.

''She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice.

''I'm not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.''