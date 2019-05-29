Lamar Odom thinks Tristan Thompson was ''as stupid as he was''.

The basketball player dated Khloe Kardashian for seven years until 2016 and has criticised her most recent partner Tristan - with whom she shares 13-month-old True - for cheating on her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lamar said: ''It's a bad situation. She doesn't deserve that. She's a beautiful person from the inside out. You know, (it's) just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision.''

Khloe, 34, recently said there is ''no bad blood'' between her and Lamar, and she still thinks he's an ''incredible person''.

She shared: ''We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything.''

However, it may be a while before Khloe is ready to give it another shot with Lamar, as she recently said she's sworn off dating for a while following her split from Tristan after he locked lips with Jordyn Woods.

Asked if she'd put herself on any dating websites or apps, she said: ''No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche. I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to.''