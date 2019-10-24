Lamar Odom is ''tired'' of being asked about his exes.

The 39-year-old former NBA star was previously married to Khloe Kardashian and Lisa Morales - with whom he has 21-year-old daughter Destiny and 17-year-old son Lamar Jr. - as well as enjoying a brief private romance in 2009 with Taraji P. Henson, which he revealed in his 2019 memoir 'Darkness To Light'.

But now, Lamar is in a relationship with Sabrina Parr, and has said he wants people to stop asking him about his former flames, because his romance with Sabrina is ''the most serious and committed relationship'' he's ever been in.

Posting a picture of himself and Sabrina embracing, he wrote on Instagram: ''The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at! (sic)''

And Lamar has the support of his beau too, as she commented on the snap to praise him for his actions.

She wrote: ''You've proven all you needed to prove to be baby! I know the truth and what's real and so does everyone around us. If I'm good then we good. That's it! Now hurry back from Montreal because I miss you (sic)''

The comments come after Lamar recently said he regrets being ''immature'' in his romance with 'Empire' star Taraji, which came to an end when he fell for Khloe.

He said: ''I wish I would have done things different with her. She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman.

''I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don't nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me, but, she gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that, that's just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.

''Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.''