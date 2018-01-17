Lamar Odom thinks Khloe Kardashian will make a great mother.

The former basketball star believes his ex-wife will be a fantastic mom when she welcomes her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson and praised her for ''taking care'' of him after his health scare.

He said: ''I'm happy for her! She took care of me. She'll be a good mother, for real. She's a great woman.''

And Lamar insists he knows it is ''over'' with Khloe.

Speaking on BET's The Mancave, he added: ''I still got my shorty's name still on me, her initials still on me. But for no reason. You know what I'm saying? I understand when it's over, it's over. When she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer, I could see that.''

It comes after Khloe admitted she is in no ''rush'' to get married to Tristan and says they have no plans to wed in the near future.

Asked if she'll marry again, she said: ''I hope so, but I'm not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I've rushed quite a few things before, so right now I'm so loving the place I am in my life and I'm just happy with how things are going. We talk about it, for sure, but we're both just happy where we are. What's meant to be will be.''

Khloe kept the news of her pregnancy secret because she wanted to make a ''heartfelt'' announcement when she felt ''comfortable'' doing so.

She added: ''I just wanted to do something myself and write something that was heartfelt for me. I've wanted to have a baby for so long and it's just the perfect timing in my eyes. God always has His plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.''