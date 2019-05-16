Lamar Odom was ''shocked'' by how much his overdose affected his body.

The basketball star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following an overdose in 2015 and he was surprised how badly it affected his body.

He said: ''I have horrible memory loss. And my long-term memory was affected as well. Athletically, my balance is poo. I was shocked how weak my body became.''

However, the 39-year-old sports star has insisted it was a big wake up call.

Speaking about his life now, he added to People magazine: ''The overdose made me realise I couldn't live the way I'd been living. Life is too good now.''

Lamar previously revealed his doctors have dubbed him a ''walking miracle''.

He said: ''My doctors say I'm a walking miracle; they're amazed that I'm here. I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It's a testament that God is good. When I woke up and I couldn't talk or walk I never thought I would be here. I never thought I would play basketball again or talk to you. Just to be here is a win for me.''

The sportsman will make his return to basketball in the BIG3 league and thinks it is almost ironic that he will play again in Las Vegas, where he suffered his near-fatal overdose four years ago.

He added: ''It's crazy because I have so much history with Vegas. I almost went to school here. I almost died here. It's crazy that this is happening for me now here. A lot of life-changing situations happened for me in Vegas. Hopefully this will prepare me to go play one season overseas. That's what I really want to do, and then I'll hang it up over there. I want one more run.''