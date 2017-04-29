Lamar Odom is selling his Florida home for $5.2 million.

The 37-year-old former basketball player bought the palatial pad in Pinecrest, Florida, south of Miami, in 2003 while playing for the Miami Heat but has now decided to put it on the market.

The 8,550-square-foot home boasts six-bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms and also includes a pool with a spa, tennis court and basketball court.

E! News reports that Lamar still pays more than $56,000 annually in property taxes on the home.

Meanwhile, Lamar recently admitted he regrets having ''multiple affairs with different women'' while married to Khloé Kardashian.

The retired basketball player believes his high-profile relationship with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who he split from in 2013 after four years of marriage - made him attractive to women who wouldn't otherwise have been interested in him, and he wishes he'd never given in to their advances.

He said of the fame he found on Khloe's family's reality shows: ''It opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn't have been interested in me. When I became Khloé Kardashian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.

''People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.

''Bitches and [hoes] came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants.''