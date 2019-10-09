Lamar Odom says he and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian are ''just meant'' to be ''friends''.

The 39-year-old basketball player - who was married to the reality TV star from 2009 until 2016 - has nothing but kind words to say about his former spouse and said she would have taken naturally to be being a mom to her 17-month-old daughter, True Thompson, because she took ''care'' of him through the ups and downs of their four-year relationship.

Speaking to PEOPLETV's 'Reality Check', he said: ''Well, I think we've both matured over time. I wish her all the best.

''She's a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won't have any problems taking care of a child.

''But I wish her all the best. It's just meant for us to be friends.''

Khloe - who has her daughter with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - recently praised Lamar for opening up about his addictions.

The sports star has previously dealt with drug, alcohol and sex addictions and a near-fatal overdose in a brothel in 2015 but Khloe is proud of him for being open about his troubles.

After Lamar wrote the memoir, 'Darkness to Light', about his issues, Khloe said: ''A lot of this stuff wasn't my place to ever talk about, but it's definitely his place as this happened to him. I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had. Like, the depths of it.''

Speaking on 'Keeping up with The Kardashians', she added: ''It's not all great, but it's...you know, I appreciate the honesty in it. It's his truth. Like he's allowed to tell his version.''

The 35-year-old 'Revenge Body' host put the couple's divorce on hold to nurse Lamar back to health after his collapse in 2015 and he recently admitted he never properly thanked her for all she has done for him.

He said: ''I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass...

''After I came out of the coma, I never had the opportunity. Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy, I messed up, Hopefully I can make it up...

''Thank you Khloe for everything you did to me, hopefully I'll have the opportunity to show you face to face.''