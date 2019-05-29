Lamar Odom's family discovered he had been placed ''on life support'' after his overdose in 2015 through an online news article.

The 39-year-old basketball player was rushed to hospital in October 2015 after collapsing at the late Dennis Hof's Love Ranch in Nevada, and whilst in hospital, he suffered 12 seizures and six strokes, as well as having his lungs collapse, his kidneys rupture, and his heart stop twice.

And according to his 21-year-old daughter Destiny - whom he has with his ex-partner Liza Morales, with whom he also has 17-year-old Lamar Jr. - the family were only made aware of his serious condition when they read an article on TMZ.

She said: ''We found out from TMZ, actually. A family friend called us and was like, 'Are you okay? Like, heard Lamar's on life support.' And we're like, 'What?'''

To which Lamar added: ''It's f***ed up that she had to find out like that.''

Destiny - who rushed to the hospital to see her father, alongside her brother and mother - found the experience ''traumatic'', and says she thought she was going to lose her dad forever.

She said: ''[I] thought it was gonna be my last moments with him. I couldn't believe it. Was just in a state of shock. I just told him that I need him to be here, to be present with me. And just to fight.''

And Lamar's daughter admitted that once her dad woke up, she was determined to make him go to rehab to work on his drug addiction.

She continued: ''[It was] scary at first [when he woke up], because he couldn't walk or talk, like he said. So we were concerned, but at least he was still alive. Was still fighting. That's all that matters.

''I basically told him, if he didn't go to rehab I wouldn't talk to him anymore. That was tough, for the both of us.''

In a joint interview for ABC's 'Nightline', Lamar - who was going through a divorce from Khloe Kardashian at the time of his overdose, though she put proceedings on hold in order to take care of him - added: ''[It was a] life changing moment for the both of us. It was much needed, and I'm glad it happened. I'm glad she pulled up the courage to tell her old man that. It's crazy, because it's, like, the opposite of the life cycle, right? Like, your kid teaching you.''