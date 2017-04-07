Lamar Odom's celebrity crush is Jennifer Lopez.

The 37-year-old retired NBA star is currently single after having finalised his divorce from Khloé Kardashian last year, and has admitted the fellow star he has the biggest crush on is the 'Shades of Blue' actress - who is currently in a relationship with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Asked which A-List celebrity he had a crush on, Lamar said: ''That's a good one. J. Lo.''

And whilst Lamar might not have much hope securing the 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' hitmaker as she's already in a relationship, he did admit he's halfway to achieving both his childhood dreams.

He said when asked what his dreams were: ''I always wanted to be a professional basketball player, and I always wanted to design clothes. I don't know what it is about designing clothes.''

Despite wanting to own his own fashion label, Lamar isn't setting aside the money to pay for his venture as he prefers to splash out on other things.

Asked by Us Weekly as part of their '25 things you might not know about Lamar Odom' video what his biggest splurge is, he replied: ''[My] bottom grills.''

Meanwhile, Lamar recently admitted he regretted being unfaithful to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - whom he split with in 2013 - and blamed their high profile relationship for making him attractive to women who wouldn't otherwise have been interested.

He said: ''It opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn't have been interested in me. When I became Khloé Kardashian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.

''People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.

''Bitches and [hoes] came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d**k in my pants.''