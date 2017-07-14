Lamar Odom says Rob Kardashian will ''live and learn'' from his feud with former fiancee Blac Chyna.

The retired basketball player - who was married to Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian - has offered his love and ''prayers'' to his close friend and ex brother-in-law after his outburst on social media a week ago, which saw him post explicit pictures, accuse Chyna of taking drugs and of sleeping with a number of men.

The 37-year-old star - who also had problems with his relationship with Khloe after his cheating and drug relapse, which prompted her to file for divorce in 2013 - said of the tirade: ''It is what it is. My prayers are with him.

''I mean it's disappointing, but to each his own. He'll live and learn through it. I hope that he's learned from it. I'm pretty sure he has.''

As for his own health, after suffering several strokes and kidney failure after collapsing in a brothel in Nevada in October 2015, Lamar declared himself ''sober'' and well and that he'd like people to find out more about the real him.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everything's great. It's good. I just want to tell people the truth - let them know a little bit more about me.''

The latest with Rob, 30, and the 29-year-old reality star is that she was awarded a restraining order this week against the sock designer, and they are now lock in a row over jewellery.

Rob had a jeweller visit his Chyna last week, days before his infamous now-deleted Instagram rant at her expense, with seven items worth a total of $250,000, and wanted his ex-partner to choose one as a present from him.

The jeweller left all seven so Chyna could take the time over her decision, but after Rob's outburst, she only sent back three items, keeping a ring and three tennis bracelets, worth around $125,000.

Sources told TMZ that Chyna tried to charge a ''significant amount'' on Rob's credit card for some of the jewellery, but it was flagged and the sale blocked by his business manager.

The jeweller is said to have contacted Chyna - who has son King Cairo, four, with Tyga, and eight-month-old daughter Dream with Rob - to tell her the gift was no longer being offered and to ask for the items back, but she has so far resisted.