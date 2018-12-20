Lamar Odom will return to professional basketball for the first time since his near-fatal overdose.

The 39-year-old star - who suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following an overdose in 2015 - will turn out for Mighty Sports, who play in the Philippines, on February 1st 2019 at The Dubai International Basketball Championship.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I'd like to announce that I will be playing in The Dubai International Basketball Championship this February 1st 2019 !!!!!!! I will be representing team @mightysports_ph from the Philippines with my 4ever #7 ! To me this is a great warming up for the @thebig3 !! (sic)''

Lamar - who previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in America's NBA - and has now confirmed he came close to returning to basketball in China this year but didn't feel physically fit enough.

He added: ''It's been a minute since I've professionally competed and I hope to be as explosive as I used to be! I was hoping to be ready for the Chinese CBA earlier this year but I didn't feel that I was physically were I wanted to be. ( yet) I needed more time to recover from my multiple strokes and hearts attacks. Im not giving up and going in full force !! Patience and moving FORWARD is KEY! Special thanks to @femaleagentsr @charlestiu for making me part of this amazing tournament in Dubai! #teamreyes ! This wouldn't be possible without the support of my kids, @destiny_odom @lamar.morales.odom, MY FANS, my team @jared_dyem @bryantaustin23 @xpesports @billythakid23 @m2exec @showtimepersonaldevelopment @willvlo @personaltrainingclub.eu @alicia.sofia_ @rickmari @therealyasin @ninetyplusofficial @mr2rchiang @chaselucid @saamzangenehlaw @hemplucid ! Thanks @iamzoul for building the road to my comeback life chapter ! LETSGOO (sic)''

Lamar - who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016 - recently described himself as a ''walking miracle'' after he nearly died following his overdose in Las Vegas.

He said: ''All my doctors who see me say I'm a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks while I was in the coma.''

The former 'Khloe and Lamar' star suffered kidney failure as a result of his overdose and spent time on life support before regaining consciousness.

He later checked into rehab to beat his drug demons and has admitted he counts his blessing every single day.

When asked recently if he's over the drugs, Lamar said: ''Yes, great, every day I'm alive.''