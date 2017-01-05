Lamar Odom is leaving rehab on Thursday (05.01.17).

The 37-year-old basketball player checked into a San Diego treatment facility last month as a preventative measure as he feared the 10-year anniversary of his six-month-old son Jayden's death, coupled with the finalisation of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, could drive him back to drugs, but he has now completed a 35-day stint and is heading home to Los Angeles.

Lamar's attorney, Walter Mosley, previously revealed the sportsman - who has children Destiny, 18, and Lamar Jr., with former partner Liza Morales - was doing well in rehab and was working towards becoming a better person when he completed treatment.

Walter said: ''I have had reports from the doctors that he's doing well. This is a preventative forward looking movement by Lamar. We have a lot of very important things lined up for next year. I like to say Lamar is on a comeback tour in 2017.

''It's about maintaining health, being healthy, doing what's right for his family, being a better father, just improving himself. This was his idea and he has the full support of the people who work for him, his family, staff and everyone around him.

''It's 100% of bettering himself. Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life. There's a lot to live for. He's young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.''

And a source previously claimed Lamar - who suffered a near-fatal overdose when he collapsed in a brothel in October 2015 - voluntarily went to rehab to help him ''start fresh for the New Year''.

The insider said: ''He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do. He did it for his kids and also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year.''