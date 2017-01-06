Lamar Odom is thinking about doing a reality show following his recent stint in rehab.

The 37-year-old basketball player spent 35 days in a rehabilitation centre in San Diego as a preventative measure as he feared the 10-year anniversary of his son Jayden's death, coupled with the finalisation of his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, could drive him back to drugs, and although he was only released on Thursday (05.01.17), he's already thinking about his next move.

When asked by TMZ what he plans to do next, Lamar replied: ''Just live life, bro. I might do a reality show.''

And the star is confident that his time in the facility has made him a changed man.

Asked how he found his rehab experience, he told the publication: ''Awesome. Life changing.''

A source previously claimed Lamar - who suffered a near-fatal overdose when he collapsed in a brothel in October 2015 - voluntarily went to rehab to help him ''start fresh for the New Year''.

The insider said: ''He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do. He did it for his kids and also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year.''

Lamar's attorney, Walter Mosley, previously revealed the sportsman - who has children Destiny, 18, and Lamar Jr., 14, with former partner Liza Morales - was doing well in rehab and was working towards becoming a better person when he completed treatment.

He said: ''It's 100% of bettering himself. Being a better father to his kids, being a better friend and just taking responsibility and live a more healthy and fulfilled life. There's a lot to live for. He's young. He has the rest of his life in front of him. He has a lot to look forward to.''