Lamar Odom ''misses'' his former brother-in-law Rob Kardashian.

The NBA champion became close friends with the reality star during his marriage to Rob's sister Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until their split in 2013 and eventual divorce in 2016, and he's now said he hopes he can one day be ''reacquainted'' with his former family.

Speaking to People magazine, the 39-year-old sports star said: ''It's too bad that when you're in a relationship with someone that doesn't go the way you want it to go, that all the relationships get hurt by it. I miss Rob a lot. Rob will be my brother always.''

Lamar's comments come after he recently said he wants to have a friendship with his 34-year-old ex-wife Khloe.

He said: ''I hope we can be friends. I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.''

And Lamar admitted he still regrets the way he behaved during their marriage, which saw him be unfaithful to Khloe as well as struggle with drug abuse.

He added: ''I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.''

Lamar has spoken candidly about his relationship with Khloe - whom he wed after just a month of dating - in his upcoming memoir 'Darkness to Light'.

He wrote: ''For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I've ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually.

''At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her.''

But then he began having affairs and taking cocaine regularly as the attention got too much.

He admitted: ''I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career, and infidelity.

''Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression. ... I couldn't keep my d**k in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I'd get defensive and Khloé would just drop it.''