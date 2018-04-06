Lamar Odom credits cannabis for helping him overcome his substance abuse problem.

The 38-year-old basketball player - who almost died after collapsing in a brothel in October 2015 and endured a stint in rehab in December 2016 - is launching a range of marijuana products, Rich Soil Organics, because he hopes they will help people who are ''going through similar body issues'' to his own experiences.

He told The Blast: ''While going through rehab, I discovered certain strains that support wellness.

''Friends, associates, and ex-teammates asked me what solutions I was using on my road back to recovery, and that's when Rich Soil Organics was born.

''It's a perfect time to offer these cannabis solutions to the public who may be going through similar body issues as I am.''

Lamar - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - has partnered with Camp Green for the venture and will be selling a number of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, extracts and other infusions.

Meanwhile, Lamar recently declared he is ''really happy'' for his ex-wife Khloe, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and quipped her experiences looking after him would be good experience for parenthood.''

Lamar noted that Khloe, 33, already has experience when it comes to being responsible, as she rushed to his side in 2015 following his hospitalisation when he was found unconscious.

Khloe had filed for divorce in 2013, but put things on hold after the incident so she could make medical decisions as his wife. She then re-filed in 2016.

He said: ''She will be [a great mom]. She took care of me for four years, she can take care of a baby. That's going to be one spoiled a** baby too.''