Lamar Odom is waiting until marriage to have sex with his fiancée Sabrina Parr.

The 40-year-old basketball player got engaged to Sabrina last month after just three months of dating, and the 32-year-old life coach has now revealed the couple are waiting until they've tied the knot before they get into bed together.

Sabrina explained that Lamar's decision to abstain from premarital sex comes as he has recently started to live a life clean from addictions, and is now listening to the advice given to him by his pastor.

The life coach told Hollywood Life: ''This is the first time in Lamar's entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don't even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there's a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it's not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage.

''And obviously he's already had sex, so he couldn't cut that out, but he said, 'A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.' And so, I think he really respects the pastor's opinion and his voice.''

Lamar - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - popped the question to Sabrina during a romantic dinner at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami, Florida, last month.

He then shared the happy news on social media when he posted a picture of himself and Sabrina - who showed off her huge pear-cut diamond engagement ring - at the restaurant on his Instagram account and captioned the picture: ''Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.(sic)''

Sabrina also shared the news on her own account, showing followers a series of videos of her new jewellery.

She captioned her post: ''I SAID YES!!!![ring and bride emojis]@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina (sic)''