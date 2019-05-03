Lamar Odom is a ''walking miracle'', according to doctors.

The 39-year-old basketball star suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma following an overdose in 2015 and he has admitted everyone including himself is surprised he is still alive after the ordeal.

He said: ''My doctors say I'm a walking miracle; they're amazed that I'm here. I always knew I had a strong will. I think my will is even stronger than I believed it was. It's a testament that God is good. When I woke up and I couldn't talk or walk I never thought I would be here. I never thought I would play basketball again or talk to you. Just to be here is a win for me.''

The sportsman will return to basketball in the BIG3 league and thinks it is almost ironic that he will play again in Las Vegas, where he suffered his near-fatal overdose four years ago.

He added: ''It's crazy because I have so much history with Vegas. I almost went to school here. I almost died here. It's crazy that this is happening for me now here. A lot of life-changing situations happened for me in Vegas. Hopefully this will prepare me to go play one season overseas. That's what I really want to do, and then I'll hang it up over there. I want one more run.''

Lamar has confessed his memory is ''really bad'' at the moment.

He told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''My memory is really bad. I can't remember anything. My short-term memory is really bad ... I wish I could explain it but I can't. It's tough and it's really frustrating. If there's a poster child for Alzheimer's, I'm probably it. It's something I'm scared of. I think I need to go see a doctor at some point and see if I can work on that. It's scary.''