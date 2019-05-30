Lamar Odom insists he would never ''bash'' Khloe Kardashian or her family.

The 39-year-old basketball star released his tell-all memoir 'Darkness To Light' this week, and has said the tome doesn't feature a single bad word about his ex-wife Khloe or her famous family, because he ''would be lying'' if he spoke negatively about them.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''There's not one bash in there about her or her family at all. I mean, you probably couldn't pay me to do that because that would be lying. You couldn't really pay me to do it. I wouldn't do that at all.''

An insider recently claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who was married to Lamar for seven years until 2016 - hasn't read the book, but only because she's busy looking after her 13-month-old daughter True, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The source said: ''Khloé hasn't read the book, only because she is so busy with her daughter, [True]. She wishes Lamar only the best.''

Meanwhile, Khloe, 34, recently said there is ''no bad blood'' between her and Lamar, and she still thinks he's an ''incredible person''.

She shared: ''We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything.''

And Lamar - whom Khloe split with after he was unfaithful to her several times throughout their marriage, and also struggled with drug abuse - was reported to still want to ''be with'' Khloe.

An insider said: ''Lamar would still love to be with Khloé. There's no beef between [them] at this time. He's always had love for her and her family.''