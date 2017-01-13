Lamar Odom wants his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back.

The 37-year-old former professional basketball player - who was married to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for four years before she filed for a divorce in 2013 after he allegedly cheated on her with strippers - finalised his divorce with the 32-year-old television personality in December last year, but he has admitted the only thing missing in his life is Khloé, and he is desperate to win her back.

Speaking about what he wants for his future to Travis Lane Stork on the American chat show 'The Doctors', which is set to air on Tuesday (17.01.17), he said: ''Honestly? I want my wife back.''

Although Khloé called off the separation in 2015 when the sporting ace overdosed at a brothel in Nevada, she re-filed again in May 2016.

However, the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' author is currently dating the 25-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, and has previously admitted she is ''very happy'' with her new beau and has confessed her love to him.

Speaking previously about her new romance, the golden-haired beauty said: ''[I've used] the L word. I'm very happy.''

And the former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host has admitted she is now the ''happiest'' she has felt in a long time.

She confessed: ''At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!

''It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time.''

Meanwhile, a source close to Khloé has described the couple's romance as ''a healthy relationship''.

The insider said: ''They are insanely happy and in love. It's a healthy relationship and they're very serious about each other.