Lamar Odom ''deeply'' respects Khloe Kardashian.

The 39-year-old basketball star has insisted he admires his ex-wife, after he was accused of disrespecting her in a recent social media post by comparing Khloe to his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

He wrote: ''I'm a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY.

''This post isn't against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries !

''I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I'm gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke (sic)''

The post came shortly after Lamar made his new romance Instagram official.

The basketball player surprised his 475,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform by uploading an image of him and Sabrina - who is a personal trainer - pouting for the camera.

Lamar - who was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016 - captioned the snap: ''What we have is much more than they can see...''

Sabrina also uploaded the identical image on her Instagram account, and fans of both were quick to point out that the quote originated from L.T.D's hit 'Love Ballad'.