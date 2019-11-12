Lamar Odom has got engaged.

The 40-year-old basketball player is set to wed Sabrina Parr - who he has been dating for just three months - after popping the question during a romantic dinner at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami, Florida.

Lamar shared a photo of himself and Sabrina - who showed off her huge pear-cut diamond engagement ring - at the restaurant on his Instagram account and captioned the picture: ''Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.(sic)''

The 32-year-old life coach also shared the news on her own account, showing followers a series of videos of her new jewellery.

She captioned her post: ''I SAID YES!!!![ring and bride emojis]@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina (sic)''

Lamar recently described his relationship with Sabrina as the ''most serious and committed'' he had ever been in and admitted he was ''tired'' of being asked about his ex-wives Khloe Kardashian and Lisa Morales - with whom he has 21-year-old daughter Destiny and 17-year-old son Lamar Jr. - because he's in a different phase of his life now.

Posting a picture of himself and Sabrina embracing, he wrote on Instagram: ''The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at! (sic)''

And Lamar has the support of his beau too, as she commented on the snap to praise him for his actions.

She wrote: ''You've proven all you needed to prove to be baby! I know the truth and what's real and so does everyone around us. If I'm good then we good. That's it! Now hurry back from Montreal because I miss you (sic)''