Lamar Odom claims a brothel owner tried to kill him.

The 39-year-old basketball player was rushed to hospital in October 2015 after collapsing at the late Dennis Hof's Love Ranch in Nevada, but he's now insisted he hadn't taken any drugs that night so believes the businessman - who died of a heart attack seven months ago - tried to ''poison'' him.

Speaking on 'The View', he claimed: ''I think Dennis Hof... I don't know what he had against me, but I didn't do drugs that night, to be honest with you.

''So I don't know if he tried to poison me, or ... I don't know what he had against me. He tried to kill me.''

When asked for proof by presenter Joy Behar, Lamar - who has Destiny, 20,

and Lamar Jr., 16, from a previous relationship - admitted he was unable to back up the claim but insisted his lawyers had spoken to workers at the brothel who confirmed his theory.

He added: ''He almost succeeded, though. I didn't. I've been at odds with my daughter about this. She's like, 'Leave it alone.' I would like to clear my name.''

Following his appearance on the show, Lamar was questioned by TMZ outside the studio and told the website he wasn't sure why Hof would have wanted him dead.

He said: ''I would like to ask him that question, too. I don't know. That's a question I asked myself when I was waking up.''

Lamar recently opened up about his brush with death in his new memoir, 'Darkness to Light', and admitted there was an ''unholy concoction'' of drugs and alcohol in his body when he was taken to hospital.

He wrote: ''There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins.

''My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I'd ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.''