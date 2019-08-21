Lamar Odom and Christie Brinkley have signed up to 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 39-year-old basketball player - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - and the 65-year-old model are set to take part in the dancing competition, alongside the likes of 'The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, The Supremes' Mary Wilson and the former press secretary of President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer.

Hannah said: ''Can't stop, won't stop. I am so excited. I want a fresh start, something that I can go all in with, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and I think dancing is something that I can do that with.''

Whilst 'The Office' star Kate Flannery added: ''I had nine seasons of the most unglamorous character on TV, so we're going in a different direction. Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tans, whatever you've got!''

Also set to star on the show is Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL star Ray Lewis, singer Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday (20.08.19) that professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd would be making her return to the show after leaving in 2017.

She said: ''I'm overwhelmed with excitement. I'm excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it's such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody.

''I definitely wanted this to happen. I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us.''

The new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' premieres on September 16 on ABC.