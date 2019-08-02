Lamar Odom has made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

The 39-year-old basketball player surprised his 475,000 followers on the photo sharing platform by uploading an image of him and personal trainer Sabrina Parr pouting for the camera.

Sabrina - who is a health expert and life coach with over 27,000 followers - is seen sitting on him knee with her hands placed over Lamar's.

He captioned the snap: ''What we have is much more than they can see...''

Sabrina also uploaded the identical image on her Instagram account, and fans of both were quick to point out that the quote originated from L.T.D's hit 'Love Ballad'.

Lamar was previously married to Khloe Kardashian and a regular on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' but their relationship ended due to his infidelities and drug use.

However, when the sportsman was hospitalised in 2015 after overdosing at the Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas, Khloe - despite being separated from him - went to Lamar's bedside to support him.

Khloe, 35, moved on from Lamar and embarked on a relationship with Tristan Thompson. They have now split but they share 16-year-old daughter True together.