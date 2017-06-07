Lamar Odom's daughter says his relationship with Khloe Kardashian was ''toxic''.

The former basketball star's daughter Destiny, 17, says ''things changed'' when the retired sportsman married the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star.

She admitted: ''Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public. When your dad's an NBA player that's already enough, but when he's marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don't have a private life anymore.

''It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously. It was such a whirlwind, really ... [When Khloe helped Lamar after his overdose] a lot of people in our circle were confused. Their relationship is very toxic.''

And Lamar's highly-publicised romance with Khloe caused problems for Destiny at school too.

She added: ''There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating.''

And now Destiny is hopeful her father - who also has Lamar Jr. with his ex-wife Liza Morales - will get the help he needs.

Speaking in a feature titled 'Surviving A Father's Addiction: Lamar Odom's Family Speaks Out', she shared: ''I've had conversations with him just letting him know that I want him to get help. But at the end of the day he's a grown man and you have to want it for yourself.''