Laetitia Casta has married Louis Garrel.

Chi magazine is reporting that the 39-year-old French actress-and-model reportedly tied the knot with the 33-year-old French actor at a luxurious ceremony on a beach in Lumio on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Laetitia arrived on the sun-kissed dunes on a rubber dinghy with her three children, 15-year-old Satheene - whom she has with ex Stéphane Sednaoui - and seven-year-old Athena and Orlando, 10, from her relationship with her former fiancé, Italian actor Stefano Accorsi, as well as the groom.

The ceremony was attended by 40 guests and the wedding was officiated by the mayor of Lumio, Etienne Suzzoni.

The celebrations then went on until the early hours at The Matahari Beach Resort.

Before meeting the 'Arbitrage' star, Louis was in a relationship with Italian actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, the sister of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's wife Carla Bruni, from 2007 to 2012, and the couple adopted a baby girl from Senegal in 2008.

The couple appear on the cover of Italian magazine' Chi, which has exclusive photographs from the intimate function, which is available on newsstands from tomorrow (14.06.17).