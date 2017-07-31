Voting for MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar has opened.

Lady GaGa's Little Monsters, Justin Bieber's Beliebers and Ariana Grande's Arianators are set to go up against last year's champions - Fifth Harmony's Harmonizers - to win their artist the coveted Hottest Summer Superstar accolade.

MTV wrote: ''Calling all music fans, we've once again handpicked 50 of this summer's hottest music artists and we need you to vote for your fave. To vote, simply tweet #mtvhottest followed by the name of the artists you're backing and see them battle it out in our live leader board! Voting is based on hashtag tweet volume and closes 23rd August. The winner will be revealed on 26th August on MTV music.''

A total of 50 artists have been shortlisted for the award including the likes of Zara Larsson, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj. Also making the cut are all of the One Direction members - Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Stules and Louis Tomlinson - who have been listed as solo artists whilst fan favourites Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Beyonce and Charli XCX made the list.

Lady Gaga is leading the charge with over 18 million tweets at the time of writing but with over three weeks to go, it could be anyone's game.

To vote for your favourite artist, use the hashtag #MTVHOTTEST followed by the artist you would like to see take the crown.

To see the progress of your favourite stars, visit http://www.mtv.co.uk/hottest.