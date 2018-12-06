'Vice' has received the most nominations for the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

The new biopic movie - which tells the story of US politician Dick Cheney - has received six nominations in total ahead of the annual awards bash in Beverly Hills, with Christian Bale having been shortlisted in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.

Other nominations for the film include Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Amy Adams), Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Sam Rockwell), Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Screenplay - Motion Picture (Adam McKay), as well as Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Lady GaGa is also among the nominees for the upcoming Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old musician has been named among a star-studded list of nominees - which also includes Glenn Close, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Rosamund Pike - for the coveted Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama gong for her performance in the Bradley Cooper-directed 'A Star Is Born'.

Gaga also starred opposite Bradley - who has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama gong - in the movie.

However, he'll face competition from Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, Rami Malek and John David Washington for the award.

The movie marked Bradley's directorial debut, and he has also received a nomination in the Best Director - Motion Picture category.

Bradley is up against Alfonso Cuaron, Peter Farrelly, Spike Lee and Adam McKay for that particular accolade.

Elsewhere, the Ryan Coogler-directed 'Black Panther' movie has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Original Song - Motion Picture for 'All the Stars' and Best Original Score - Motion Picture.

Intriguingly, 'The Favourite' co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both among the nominees for the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' - which tells the story of the world-famous fashion designer's death - has received numerous nominations ahead of the awards bash at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 7.

Academy Award-winning actress Penelope Cruz is among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

And her co-star Darren Criss is one of the shortlisted candidates for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The show is up for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award, too, but is competing against 'The Alienist', 'Escape at Dannemora', 'Sharp Objects' and 'A Very English Scandal'.

The list of nominees was announced this morning (06.12.18) by the likes of Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slate during an event staged at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

2019 Golden Globe Nominations:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Amy Adams, 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemor'

Connie Britton, 'Dirty John'

Laura Dern, 'The Tale'

Regina King, 'Seven Seconds'

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

'Barry'

'The Good Place'

'Kidding'

'The Kominsky Method'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

'Capernaum'

'Girl'

'Never Look Away'

'Roma'

'Shoplifters'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Antonio Banderas, 'Genius: Picasso'

Daniel Bruhl, 'The Alienist'

Darren Criss, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Patrick Melrose'

Hugh Grant, 'A Very English Scandal'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alex Bornstein, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Patricia Clarkson, 'Sharp Objects'

Penelope Cruz, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Thandie Newton, 'Westworld'

Yvonne Strahovski, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, 'A Quiet Place'

Alexandre Desplat, 'Isle of Dogs'

Ludwig Goransson, 'Black Panther'

Justin Hurwitz, 'First Man'

Marc Shaiman, 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

'The Alienist'

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

'Escape at Dannemora'

'Sharp Objects'

'A Very English Scandal'