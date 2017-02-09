Fashionista Stefano Gabbana has taken back comments he made about Lady GaGa's appearance during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance.
The co-founder of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion house took to Instagram to reveal that while he initially body shamed the Grammy-winner, he now finds her form refreshing.
The designer posted a photo of the singer onstage in Houston, Texas with the caption: "I know it’s strange, but finally something real not retouched! The truth, reality. Yesterday I criticised it too, but I thought about it and I was wrong!!! #real”
Gabbana was one of several Super Bowl viewers who used social media to comment on Gaga's body following her much-talked about hits medley, and all the attention prompted the star to defend herself in an Instagram post.
“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” Gaga wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.”
She also encouraged self-acceptance, writing, “Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”
In the past, the 30-year-old has addressed criticism surrounding her weight by opening up about her battle with anorexia and bulimia as a teen. In 2012, after her appearance was attacked online, she took to her website, LittleMonsters.com, and posted photos of herself half-naked with the caption: "Bulimia and anorexia since I was 15. But today I join the BODY REVOLUTION. To Inspire Bravery.”
