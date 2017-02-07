Mexican star Lucia Mendez insists she was only joking when she threatened to sue Lady GaGa for allegedly copying her high-flying stage stunt during Sunday's (05Feb17) Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The Poker Face hitmaker kicked off her set by appearing to dive from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas to the stage for her grand entrance, using suspension wires for safety.
The stunt won her high praise from celebrity friends and fans alike, but Lucia was quick to point out similarities to her own concert performance.
"What do I say... 'I'm going to call my lawyer' @ladygaga," the veteran singer/actress posted on Twitter. "Lady GaGa copied me on @SuperBowl (sic)".
Followers were quick to criticise Lucia for the legal threat, but the 62-year-old has since made it clear she wasn't serious about filing suit.
"Of course it's a joke about Lady Gaga," she tweeted after the backlash. "God you guys know me we have to have a sense of humor (sic)!"
It's since been revealed Gaga's high-flying stunt was pre-taped, and the live portion of her set began after she appeared to jump from the stadium roof to the stage.
