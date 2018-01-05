Lady GaGa showed she has no fears as she rode upside-down on a zip-wire hundreds of feet above the ground.

The 'Million Reasons' singer can be seen whizzing through the Costa Rican rainforest in a video posted on social media by her rumoured fiancé Christian Carino.

He captioned the clip: ''The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup. Simply fearless. [sic]''

Gaga, 31, can be seen throwing her head back, with her arms outstretched as she flies through the air wearing a tiny pair of denim hotpants, white bikini top and yellow helmet, before shouting, ''Oh my God! The brakes scared the s**t out of me!''

The 'Telephone' singer - real name Stefani Germanotta - previously posted a picture of herself relaxing on the jungle getaway in a skimpy white thong bikini that showed off her toned physique and intricate tattoos.

She tweeted: ''Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life.''

Gaga began dating CAA talent agent Christian at the beginning of 2017 and according to reports first published by Us Weekly magazine they recently became engaged.

The couple have yet to make a public statement confirming the news, but it's thought their decision to hold off on an announcement comes as Gaga is currently focusing on her health.

The 'Poker Face' singer revealed earlier this year that she has been suffering from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder which causes widespread muscle pain, alongside memory issues, fatigue, and mood problems.

It has just been announced that Lady Gaga will be performing at the 60th Grammy Awards later this month along with Childish Gambino, Little Big Towns, and Pink.