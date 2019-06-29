Lady GaGa says she ''would take a bullet'' for the LGBT community.
Lady GaGa ''would take a bullet'' for the LGBT community.
The 'Pokerface' hitmaker has paid tribute to her friends during a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
In her speech, she said: ''True love - true, true love - is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week ...
''While we have made tremendous progress, we find ourselves also at a time where attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day. I will not tolerate this. And guess what? I know neither will you.''
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously confessed how her desire to live her dreams made her feel ''tortured and traumatised''.
She said: ''One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that's going to that celebration to feel that joy inside them. That's what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for the live performance of 'Shallow'. He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy'. And it turns out joy did a lot for me. The truth is I was so determined to live my dreams and yet there was so much in the way. There was so many things I didn't anticipate that broke me, that tortured me, that traumatised me.
''Money has been put on a pedestal, beauty has been put on a pedestal, celebrity has been put on a pedestal. I have travelled the world and seen the happiest people in the poorest parts of the world. Their values are intact. In the richest homes I meet the saddest and most depressed people. With this album I wanted to remind the whole world and my fans that the most important things are love and kindness. Kindness is what will create harmony, not celebrity and not fame.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...