Lady GaGa ''would take a bullet'' for the LGBT community.

The 'Pokerface' hitmaker has paid tribute to her friends during a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

In her speech, she said: ''True love - true, true love - is when you would take a bullet for someone. And you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week ...

''While we have made tremendous progress, we find ourselves also at a time where attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day. I will not tolerate this. And guess what? I know neither will you.''

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously confessed how her desire to live her dreams made her feel ''tortured and traumatised''.

She said: ''One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that's going to that celebration to feel that joy inside them. That's what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for the live performance of 'Shallow'. He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy'. And it turns out joy did a lot for me. The truth is I was so determined to live my dreams and yet there was so much in the way. There was so many things I didn't anticipate that broke me, that tortured me, that traumatised me.

''Money has been put on a pedestal, beauty has been put on a pedestal, celebrity has been put on a pedestal. I have travelled the world and seen the happiest people in the poorest parts of the world. Their values are intact. In the richest homes I meet the saddest and most depressed people. With this album I wanted to remind the whole world and my fans that the most important things are love and kindness. Kindness is what will create harmony, not celebrity and not fame.''