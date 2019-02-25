Lady GaGa donned a 128.54 carat yellow diamond worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' for the Academy Awards on Sunday (24.02.19).
Lady GaGa donned a diamond worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' for the Academy Awards on Sunday (24.02.19).
The 'A Star is Born' actress - who was nominated for Best Actress and won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' - accessorised her black Alexander McQueen outfit with a 141-year-old, 128.54 carat yellow diamond from Tiffany, which was last worn over 50 years ago in a promotional photoshoot for the 1961 movie by the iconic late actress, and the prestigious jewellers were ''thrilled'' to see it round her neck.
Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. chief artistic officer, said in a statement: ''Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I'm thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago.''
Gaga's stylists, Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, based her entire look around her jewellery.
They told Vogue.com: ''For the Oscars we turned to designers who we have had a history with and who we consider as family.
''The creative process then really began with the jewellery in mind.
''Diamonds carry so much energy within them - it was special to have one with so much history for a truly magical night.''
And the pair were delighted with Gaga's dress, admitting she had stayed away from black throughout the entire awards season to have the most impact at the Oscars.
They said: ''Sarah Burton [creative director] did an amazing job at creating a gown that embodies both a classic approach [to fashion] and the avant garde aesthetic of the brand.
''The element of surprise is so powerful - what makes a red carpet exciting is keeping everything unexpected.''
While the 'Alejandro' hitmaker's updo and black gloves drew further comparisons with Audrey's most famous movie character, Holly Golightly, the stylists insisted that wasn't their intention.
They said: ''Lady Gaga is the narrative. We have had so much fun doing such drastically different looks while remaining true to her.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...