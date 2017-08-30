Lady GaGa won't let her critics get to her.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker tries her best to ignore her haters as she doesn't want to lose her ''perspective'' as an artist.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ''If every time somebody has a comment about what to do or makes a statement about your work, if you shift as if the wind were blowing, [then] you have no perspective or spinal cord as an artist.

''Every single one of my albums - no matter if they were received with critical acclaim, commercial acclaim, or artistic acclaim - every time I plant my feet further into myself, and that is what I believe to be honourable as an artist. You fall on the sword always. It's your work, and when I make my work, there's a reason and I think about it and I love it, and that's what matters.''

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer credits the women and gay men in her life for ''giving her strength''.

She said: ''The girls that take care of me. I have these wonderful powerful women in my life. They wake me up every day and make sure I am powerful, feeling good and strong. And also the gay men in my life. I would be lying if I said there weren't some straight men on my team, but to me, it's the women and the gay men around me who give me strength.

''I want to connect with people on a deeper level. And I wanna be able to see all those other things I'm interested in, but slowly and differently. 'Joanne' is about living every day as if it's my last. For me, 'Joanne', in the simplest terms, it's the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get. You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning. And for me, that's what writing this album was all about.''