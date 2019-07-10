Lady GaGa will launch her exclusive beauty line, Haus Laboratories, on Amazon.

The 33-year-old songstress will release her make-up kits - which will be available for pre-order on Monday (15.07.19) - in nine countries on three continents, including the US, France and Germany, and she hopes the range will help her fans to express themselves and their ''artistry''.

Speaking in a Haus Laboratories promotional video, she said: ''The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that's too bad.

''They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself. Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our haus, your rules.''And taking to her own Instagram account, Gaga recalled when she ''discovered the power of make-up'' and watched her own mother, Cynthia Germanotta, paint her face every morning as a ''hard working woman''.

She wrote: ''When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.

''I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.(sic)''

The 'A Star Is Born' actress created her beauty line because it ''inspired bravery'' in herself, and allowed her to ''transform'' her looks throughout her career.

Gaga added: ''It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be.

''Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had.

''I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga. (sic)''