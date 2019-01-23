Lady GaGa slept through the nominations announcement but ''burst into tears'' when she found out she'd been nominated for two Academy Awards.
The 32-year-old singer-and-actress didn't set an alarm for 5.30am when the nominations were announced on Tuesday (22.01.19), so it was down to her manager to break the news she'd been shortlisted for both the Actress in a Leading Role for 'A Star is Born' and Best Original Song for 'Shallow' once she'd woken woken up.
Gaga - who is in Los Angeles for a brief break before her Las Vegas residency resumes - told the New York Times newspaper: ''I've been trying to get some sleep because I'm on showbiz time.
''I woke up around 8:30 and I didn't know anything about it. [My manager told me and I] just burst into tears.''
Gaga is the first person to be nominated for the two Academy Awards in the same year and she's very proud of her achievement.
She said: ''To be recognised as the lead actress and a musician at the same time, I can't tell you what that means to me.''
Even a steady stream of congratulatory texts didn't rouse the 'Alejandro' hitmaker.
She admitted: ''I can sleep through just about anything.''
However, Gaga -whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - quickly caught up on her messages and was particularly grateful for the ones sent by her family.
She said: ''The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that come from my family.
''These are not Oscar nominations for me, these are Oscar nominations for the Germanottas. I come from an Italian-immigrant family, and this feels like a very big win for them. This film was a lot of hard work, and I wouldn't know that hard work if I didn't know the hard work of the lineage of my family.''
When it comes to celebrating her nominations, Gaga is planning to spend the evening watching her ''dear friend'', Sir Elton John, in concert.
She said: ''Well, tonight I'm very much looking to see my dear friend Elton John play here in Los Angeles for his farewell tour.''
