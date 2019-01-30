Lady GaGa suffered ''PTSD reactions'' when she had to sit for a deposition as part of Kesha's legal battle with Dr. Luke.

The 'A Star is Born' hitmaker - who has previously spoken about being sexually assaulted - had to sit for an interview with the producer's lawyers but her own legal representatives warned that the meeting would be very emotional for his client.

Court documents relating to the September 2017 deposition - which had been heavily redacted until Tuesday (29.01.19) - revealed it began with Gaga's lawyer saying: ''I just want everyone to understand that, as she has publicly stated in other contexts, as a sex abuse survivor, and I know this from my own personal experience with family members, there are trigger events, and this deposition has proved to be a trigger event for Ms. Germanotta.

''And she has experienced in the past few hours some PTSD reactions which is causing some trauma and emotional reactivity. So she is crying now the record will reflect.''

According to The Blast, in the documents, the 'Poker Face' hitmaker explained how she first met Kesha at Luke's home studio and the 'Tik Tok' singer was just wearing her underwear. She went on to say that Kesha had confided in her over the years about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the producer and wanted to support her because of her own experiences.

Gaga was then questioned about their first conversation about the alleged abuse but admitted she couldn't remember the detail beyond it being an ''emotional'' chat.

Things then got heated between the 32-year-old singer and Luke's lawyer when she was questioned over whether she felt the allegations had damaged the producer's reputation.

She replied: ''Reputation, if you are asking about his reputation in the world, I don't feel at liberty to speak for the entire world. So if you are asking what my view is of his reputation, I made my view of him and his reputation when I saw her in that back room.

''That was an image that - of something that happened to me, and I felt and knew in my heart that she was telling the truth, and I believe her.''

After being pushed as to whether she knew more than just Kesha's own account and then asked by the female lawyer about false accusations of rape, Gaga lashed out.

She said: ''You - how about all of the women that are accused of being liars and how she was slut shamed in front of the world, how about that?

''I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of the right now. And you are all a party to it.

''Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world this happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it's like for survivors? Do you know what it's like to tell people? Don't you roll you eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself.''

At that point, everyone in the room agreed to take a break.

In 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexually abusing her, drugging her, and emotionally abusing her for years but he has repeatedly denied the claims.