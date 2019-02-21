Lady GaGa ''seemed a bit gloomy'' during her Valentine's Day (14.02.19) vacation in Mexico with friends.
The 32-year-old singer was reported this week to have ended her engagement to Christian Carino, and sources have now said that prior to the news breaking, she had seemed upset and ''low energy'' during her sunny getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends earlier this month.
An insider told People magazine: ''Gaga spent Valentine's Day in Cabo with friends. They stayed in a gorgeous oceanfront villa in a gated community. The weather was amazing. They took a yacht out one day. Gaga enjoyed a lot of pool time ... It seemed like the most perfect vacation.
''Yet, you could tell everything was not great with Gaga. She seemed a bit gloomy and low energy. On previous vacations, she has had much more energy and looked happier. It was obvious that she was going through something.''
Speculation of Gaga's relationship status has been circling for some time, after fans noticed the 'Million Reasons' singer wasn't wearing her engagement ring when she attended the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
An insider said: ''It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story.''
Gaga and Christian began dating in February 2017 before confirming their engagement in October last year, but a source recently claimed friends of the former couple knew they'd never work out ''in the long run''.
They said: ''Their friends knew they weren't going to work out in the long run. It always seemed Christian was more into the relationship than Gaga was.''
The 'Shallow' hitmaker had been previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016.
