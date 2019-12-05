Lady GaGa has many plans for the next decade, including having children.
The 33-year-old singer has ''crazy'' plans for the future and hopes to be very busy in both her personal and professional life.
Asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years, she told YouTube outlet NikkieTutorials ''More music, not retiring any time soon... all kinds of different music.
''I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.
''I'm living my inspirations right now, in this moment. When I get inspired, I do things right away.
''There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade. I just don't know exactly what they are, which is why they'll be extra crazy.''
During the video segment, the 'Star is Born' actress showed off products from her Haus Laboratories cosmetics range and explained how her passion for make-up and its ability to transform led to her creating her pop star alter ego.
Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - said: ''I love make-up. I've discovered myself through make-up, that's what made me feel beautiful, that's what made me invent Lady Gaga, because I looked in the mirror and I was like, 'I don't like what I see and I don't feel good on the inside, so I'm just gonna start painting now, and I'm gonna make something that I like.' ''
And the 'Shallow' hitmaker hopes her own product range gives people a similar confidence boost when they use it.
She said: ''Kindness is the key to all of it. We want you to love yourself.''
