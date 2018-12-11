Lady GaGa reportedly wants a ''hugely elaborate'' wedding, but hasn't had a chance to plan it yet because of her hectic schedule.
Lady GaGa reportedly wants a ''hugely elaborate'' wedding.
The 32-year-old singer turned actress confirmed her engagement to fiancé Christian Carino - whom she has been dating since the start of 2017 - in October this year, and although she's barely had time to think about her nuptials after being so busy with her new movie 'A Star Is Born', sources say she wants the event to be extravagant.
One insider said: ''Gaga is so over the moon at the moment. She is constantly telling those close to her how grateful she is to be at this point in her life and work with such incredible artists and be with the man she loves so dearly.
''Gaga is incredibly elated about her engagement, but because of how busy she's been with [A Star Is Born], she can't even begin to think about a wedding.
''She had no idea the film would be this successful, and she is completely taken aback by the public's reaction. Gaga's first love and one of the most important things in her life are her fans. She doesn't want to let anyone down by not giving 100 percent right now.''
But despite being too busy to get a head start on wedding planning, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker still has the support of her husband-to-be, as he's ''so proud of her success''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source added: ''Christian loves to make her happy and he is so proud of her success. He is patient because he was a huge influence in her doing the film to begin with. The amazing thing about their relationship is that he understands her work and career and he is there to guide her.
''This relationship is different because Christian understands her on a more intimate level. She trusts him fully and feels totally secure around him. They don't get a lot of private time, but when they do, they love to have private getaways in fancy hotels.''
Gaga and Christian were first reported to be engaged in November last year, but neither of the couple confirmed the news until almost a year later when Gaga referred to her longterm love as ''my fiancé''.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...